Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today

Local

Surf’s up! Tropical Storm Gert churns up risk of rip currents

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 14, 2017 11:03 AM

Tropical Storm Gert is predicted to churn up elevated rip currents along the coast Tuesday as it continues its final voyage out to sea.

Little else is expected from the storm in Horry County where heat and humidity will rule this week, according to a weekly briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Highs in the 90s that will feel more like lows in the 100s are predicted each afternoon through Friday, according to NWS meteorologist Josh Weiss. “Continued showers and thunderstorms (are) likely through mid-week with very heavy rainfall and localized flooding possible.”

Weiss says parts of the area could get as much as three inches of rain as a pocket of Gulf moisture lumbers into the region Tuesday through mid-week, elevating the risk of scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Beach-goers are advised to swim near a lifeguard on Tuesday as the influence of an eastward sea-bound Gert is predicted to raise the risk of rip currents.

“Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems,” Weiss advised in his weekly briefing.

Yellow flags are flown to indicate medium hazards of moderate surf or currents. Red flags indicate high hazards of strong currents.

WHAT THE FLAG COLORS MEAN

According to North Myrtle Beach Public Safety

Double red flag with a no swimming emblem - means the water is closed to the public

Single red flag - high hazard, high surf and/or strong currents

Yellow flag - medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents

Green flag - low hazard, calm conditions, exercise caution

Purple flag - dangerous marine life

An absence of flags does not assure safe waters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

View More Video