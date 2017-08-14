Surf’s up! Tropical Storm Gert churns up risk of rip currents

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:50 Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County Pause 1:59 Slain man's brother struggles to bring him home 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions may be too embarrassed to ask 1:52 McIlroy says he may end season (Video) 0:25 Conway football coach Chuck Jordan, another man appear to restrain student 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 1:00 Annual Colorburst 5K Fun Run hosted at Pelicans' ballfield 3:48 Listen to the 911 calls from the Carolina Forest attempted kidnapping 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 4:45 10 area coaches discuss upcoming season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today