Surf’s up! Tropical Storm Gert churns up risk of rip currents

Tropical Storm Gert is predicted to churn up elevated rip currents along the coast Tuesday as it continues its final voyage out to sea.
Little else is expected from the storm in Horry County where heat and humidity will rule this week, according to a weekly briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Highs in the 90s that will feel more like lows in the 100s are predicted each afternoon through Friday, according to NWS meteorologist Josh Weiss. “Continued showers and thunderstorms (are) likely through mid-week with very heavy rainfall and localized flooding possible.”
Weiss says parts of the area could get as much as three inches of rain as a pocket of Gulf moisture lumbers into the region Tuesday through mid-week, elevating the risk of scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain.
Beach-goers are advised to swim near a lifeguard on Tuesday as the influence of an eastward sea-bound Gert is predicted to raise the risk of rip currents.
“Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems,” Weiss advised in his weekly briefing.
Yellow flags are flown to indicate medium hazards of moderate surf or currents. Red flags indicate high hazards of strong currents.
WHAT THE FLAG COLORS MEAN
According to North Myrtle Beach Public Safety
Double red flag with a no swimming emblem - means the water is closed to the public
Single red flag - high hazard, high surf and/or strong currents
Yellow flag - medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents
Green flag - low hazard, calm conditions, exercise caution
Purple flag - dangerous marine life
An absence of flags does not assure safe waters.
