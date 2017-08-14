Conway man killed in Horry County crash

One man died following a single-vehicle crash on Dongola Highway near Conway after he reportedly crashed into a power pole late Sunday.
Scott Anderson, 25, of Conway, died at the scene of the crash from multiple traumas, according to Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner.
Trooper Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Anderson was traveling south on Dongola Highway in a pick-up before he ran off the left-side of the roadway and struck a power pole.
Anderson was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.
SCHP continues to investigate.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments