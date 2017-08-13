Congressman Rice condemns white supremacists, calls them ‘cowards’

In response to the recent Charlottesville, V.A. rally that erupted in violence, S.C. Rep. Tom Rice took to Facebook on Saturday to condemn white supremacists and the alt-right protests that left three dead and dozens injured in the usually quiet college town.
“White supremacists, racists, anti-semitics, or domestic terrorists. Call them what they are. I also call them cowards,” Rice wrote.
Neo-Nazis, self-described white nationalists and members of the Ku Klux Klan gathered Saturday to protest the city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. After street brawls erupted, Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.
Rice said the protesters are “cowards that try to hide behind the right to peacefully protest, but fail.”
“We must remember that no race is greater than another. Any groups who incite hate and violence do not have a place in our country,” Rice said in the post.
Republican Rep. Rice represents the Seventh District of S.C. which includes Horry, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Marion, Marlboro and Florence counties. He has been in office since 2013.
To read more about the deadly protest, click here.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments