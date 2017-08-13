WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard / McClatchy
WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Local

Congressman Rice condemns white supremacists, calls them ‘cowards’

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 13, 2017 1:22 PM

In response to the recent Charlottesville, V.A. rally that erupted in violence, S.C. Rep. Tom Rice took to Facebook on Saturday to condemn white supremacists and the alt-right protests that left three dead and dozens injured in the usually quiet college town.

“White supremacists, racists, anti-semitics, or domestic terrorists. Call them what they are. I also call them cowards,” Rice wrote.

Neo-Nazis, self-described white nationalists and members of the Ku Klux Klan gathered Saturday to protest the city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. After street brawls erupted, Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.

Rice said the protesters are “cowards that try to hide behind the right to peacefully protest, but fail.”

“We must remember that no race is greater than another. Any groups who incite hate and violence do not have a place in our country,” Rice said in the post.

Republican Rep. Rice represents the Seventh District of S.C. which includes Horry, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Marion, Marlboro and Florence counties. He has been in office since 2013.

To read more about the deadly protest, click here.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

View More Video