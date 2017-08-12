Opening date set for new Grand Strand ALDI location

ALDIs in Conway is scheduled to open on August 17, according to their website.
In order to celebrate the opening, a grand opening will be held, offering the first 100 customers the chance to win a gold ticket worth up to $100. Attendees will also have the chance to win free produce for a year, sample ALDI products and receive a free eco-friendly bag while supplies last.
The Conway ALDI is located at 101 Wild Wing Blvd.
ALDI stores are discount grocery stores where customers bag their own items and must have a quarter in order to use a shopping cart.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
