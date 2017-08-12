Local

Opening date set for new Grand Strand ALDI location

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 12, 2017 8:47 PM

ALDIs in Conway is scheduled to open on August 17, according to their website.

In order to celebrate the opening, a grand opening will be held, offering the first 100 customers the chance to win a gold ticket worth up to $100. Attendees will also have the chance to win free produce for a year, sample ALDI products and receive a free eco-friendly bag while supplies last.

The Conway ALDI is located at 101 Wild Wing Blvd.

ALDI stores are discount grocery stores where customers bag their own items and must have a quarter in order to use a shopping cart.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

