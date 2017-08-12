Grand Strand native prepares to take the stage at Miss America competition

The Miss America competition is right around the corner, and Pawleys Island native Suzi Roberts, 23, is preparing to take the stage as Miss South Carolina after winning the crown in late June.
To prepare, Roberts has been picking her wardrobe, practicing a lyrical dance to perform for the talent portion of the competition and participating in mock interviews.
“Preparing for Miss South Carolina, it makes the process of preparing for Miss America easier,” Roberts said. “There’s not a whole lot of stress. There’s a lot of appreciation.”
And Roberts is nothing but appreciative.
“I don’t know if going to Miss America has quite clicked yet,” Roberts said. “If it’s meant for you nothing can stop it from happening. I’m so thankful it was in God’s plan for me.”
After taking three times to win the crown for Miss South Carolina, Roberts understands the work that needs to be put in to win a large competition.
“It would have been a shame if I had won the year before,” Roberts said. “You learn so much out yourself and your place in this world. You do have that responsibility of representing an entire state.”
Now, with a platform for child advocacy, Roberts is ready to work with state and national organizations that speak for the best interests of children. Currently, Roberts does do work with national organizations as part of her Miss South Carolina duties, but she is limited to organizations within the state.
If she wins the Miss America crown, she will be able to take her platform to the national level, and hopes to work to promote one organization within each state.
Roberts has even been preparing a lyrical dance to perform in the talent portion of the competition.
However, an important part of winning the Miss South Carolina crown for Roberts is spreading the competition into the Lowcountry.
“I’m the only Miss South Carolina ever from Georgetown County,” Roberts said. “It’s always the girls from the upstate.”
To celebrate friends and family are hosting a sendoff and birthday party on Sunday at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club in Pawleys Island.
“It’s open to absolutely everybody,” Roberts said. “I belong to the state of South Carolina this year, so everyone in the state is considered friends and family. I’m hoping that a lot of Lowcountry people will come so that we can start to grow the program.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
