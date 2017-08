facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:50 Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County Pause 0:25 Conway football coach Chuck Jordan, another man appear to restrain student 1:47 DJ speaks after long day at Quail Hollow (Video) 1:22 Could former SC Rep. John Jenrette have been Speaker of the House? 3:48 Listen to the 911 calls from the Carolina Forest attempted kidnapping 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 2:06 Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse 4:37 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 2:04 Dustin Johnson discusses opening round at PGA 1:33 Local police dog celebrates retirement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Over 300 runners took part in the Colorburst 5K Fun Run on Saturday at Ticketreturn.com Field. Running three laps around the ball park, participants of all ages got blasted by paint guns as music blared from the speakers. Saturday, August 12, 2017 Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

