Here’s how to avoid possibly getting stuck in a traffic jam today

Whether your a tourist just getting into town, or a local simply trying to get around, keep in mind there’s traffic congestion out there today.
Trooper Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol warns there’s heavy traffic clogging U.S. 17 Business Northbound near S.C. 544 Saturday morning, according to a tweet.
US 17 business northbound near SC 544 very congested this morning. 17 bypass may be a better option. Drive safe!— Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) August 12, 2017
Collins said U.S. 17 Bypass may be a better route for motorists.
