Here’s how to avoid possibly getting stuck in a traffic jam today

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 12, 2017 10:46 AM

Whether your a tourist just getting into town, or a local simply trying to get around, keep in mind there’s traffic congestion out there today.

Trooper Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol warns there’s heavy traffic clogging U.S. 17 Business Northbound near S.C. 544 Saturday morning, according to a tweet.

Collins said U.S. 17 Bypass may be a better route for motorists.

