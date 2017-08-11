Alligator makes rare beach appearance along Grand Strand

For Courtney Alexander, it was anything but a typical day at the beach.
While enjoying the beach in Pawleys Island, Alexander witnessed an alligator wander into the surf, and eventually be caught by Pawleys Island’s ‘Gator Lady,’ Rachel Lankford.
According to the Coastal Observer, the gator was seven-feet-long.
“Definitely the most unique beach day I’ve ever had,” Alexander wrote in a Facebook post. “From dolphins swimming and jumping around close to shore...to a rogue gator and watching the ‘gator lady’ get it out of ocean onto the beach...to a man who caught something he wasn’t fishing for...all make for a pretty exciting day here on Pawleys Island!”
