Courtney Alexander
Courtney Alexander

Local

Alligator makes rare beach appearance along Grand Strand

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 11, 2017 8:04 PM

For Courtney Alexander, it was anything but a typical day at the beach.

While enjoying the beach in Pawleys Island, Alexander witnessed an alligator wander into the surf, and eventually be caught by Pawleys Island’s ‘Gator Lady,’ Rachel Lankford.

According to the Coastal Observer, the gator was seven-feet-long.

“Definitely the most unique beach day I’ve ever had,” Alexander wrote in a Facebook post. “From dolphins swimming and jumping around close to shore...to a rogue gator and watching the ‘gator lady’ get it out of ocean onto the beach...to a man who caught something he wasn’t fishing for...all make for a pretty exciting day here on Pawleys Island!”

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 4:50

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County
Local police dog celebrates retirement 1:33

Local police dog celebrates retirement
Slain man's brother struggles to bring him home 1:59

Slain man's brother struggles to bring him home

View More Video