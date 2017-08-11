Local

Swim advisory issued for section of North Myrtle Beach

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 11, 2017 4:41 PM

A swim advisory has been issued for the area of 3rd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, according to a release from S.C. DHEC.

“High bacteria levels has been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal,” Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach said in the release.

The release does state that it is still safe to wade, collect shells and fish in the area.

Torrens advises people with open wounds to completely avoid contact with the water.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

