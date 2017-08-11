Local

Georgetown man faces up to 20 years for fraud scheme using loans for medical services

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

August 11, 2017 9:41 AM

A Georgetown man has been indicted on seven counts of health care fraud, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney in South Carolina.

Cameron Banks, 32, is charged in an alleged scheme to submit fraudulent loan applications for dental services, according to the release.

The maximum penalty for each count is 20 years imprisonment and $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated FBI and IRS agents and is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Matt Austin of the Charleston office, according to the release.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

