This new chain pizzeria is opening in Murrells Inlet

Mellow Mushroom is officially opening in Murrells Inlet. The pizza chain announced the new development in early February.
The restaurant is scheduled to open on September 18 with a Friends and Family VIP party, according to a Facebook post.
Further details on the event were not immediately available.
The Murrells Inlet restaurant is located at 3280 U.S. 17 Business South across from the Inlet Square Mall, and is in a 6,700-square-foot building.
According to the post, tickets to the event will be given out via Facebook events. The latest giveaway consisted of people guessing the opening date. The winner won four tickets to the party.
The new restaurant will be the third location for Mellow Mushroom across the Grand Strand, with locations in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach.
Mellow Mushroom is a chain pizzeria that offers calzones, pizza and craft beer.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
