House hunting? New housing development headed to S.C. 707 in Surfside

Surfside Plantation, a new housing development, is headed to S.C. 707 and Big Block Road, with prices beginning in the $190s to low $200s.
The development will bring 180 single-family homes to the area, according to Kristin McClure, regional marketing manager with Beazer Homes. Four different floorplans are available, including one-story and two-story plans, and will range from 1,573-square-feet to 2,300-square-feet.
A community pool as well as a cabana will also be available for residential use.
According to site plans provided by Horry County Principal Planner John Danford, construction will be completed in three phases with the first phase bringing 70 homes. According to the plans, there will be two exists from the community once it is complete, one onto Big Block Road and one onto S.C. 707.
The plans show six ponds for drainage, one of which is pre-existing. There is also space for a future commercial development along S.C. 707.
Construction has already begun on four homes, which “will be ready in early fall for quick move-in,” McClure said in an email.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments