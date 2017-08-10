Former TV anchor announces intention to run for S.C. house seat

Former WPDE news anchor Tim McGinnis says he will run to fill the seat left open by Republican S.C. Rep. Mike Ryhal.
Ryhal said in a letter on Monday that he is resigning for family reasons. His district covers the Carolina Forest section of Horry County.
“Through the years I met several leaders I’ve admired, and trusted in their respective offices. They inspired me to want to give back and serve,” McGinnis wrote in a Facebook post. He could not immediately be reached Thursday afternoon.
McGinnis left the local ABC affiliate six months ago. He now operates a restaurant in Carolina Forest, Famous Toastery, at 2005 Oak Heart Rd. He said in the post that he will run in the Republican primary for the seat, which is scheduled for Oct. 24.
The filing period for the seat is open from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2. The general election will be held on Jan. 2.
Check back for more on this breaking story.
Comments