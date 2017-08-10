North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety partners with Krispy Kreme for "Cop on Top" fundraising event that will benefit the Special Olympics. Janet Blackmon Morgan Janet Blackmon Morgan - jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Local

Cops on top hope to set record for a cause

By Janet Blackmon-Morgan

jblackmon@thesunnews.com

August 10, 2017 10:40 AM

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety partners with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for the Cops on Top fundraising event benefiting the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

Officers will be at the shop from 6 a.m. through midnight through Friday trying to reach a $50,000 goal. Lt. Dana Griffin said if the rain stops, the officers will be on top of the shop, but as long as it rains, they are set up in tents around the shop.

Folks are asked to donate $20 for a t-shirt and a dozen glazed doughnuts at shop at 1300 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

Griffin said the department raised more than $38,000 in the event, setting a record, so this year they hope to set another record.

