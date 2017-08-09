Taken from krispykreme.com/Eclipse
Taken from krispykreme.com/Eclipse

Krispy Kreme creates solar eclipse-themed doughnuts

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 09, 2017 9:53 AM

Krispy Kreme is going dark for the eclipse.

For the first time ever, the national chain is switching its original glazed doughnuts to a chocolate glaze for this month’s solar eclipse.

The limited-time doughnut will be available on August 21, the day of the solar eclipse, according to Krispy Kreme’s website.

However, customers can also get an early taste of the doughnut during evening Hot Light hours on August 19 and 20.

The following locations along the Grand Strand have confirmed they will be participating:

Myrtle Beach - 1806 N. Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach - 100 S. Kings Highway

Carolina Forest - 101 Rodeo Drive

North Myrtle Beach - 1300 Highway 17 S.

Michaela Broyles

