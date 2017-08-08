Local police dog to spend retirement with handler

"Even though I walk Alli, she has walked me through my career for the past six years," Cpl. Chris Smith says of his partner K-9 Officer Alli at Alli's retirement party on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

Alli has served on the force from March 18, 2011, until Tuesday. Serving with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Alli was deployed 672 times, assisted in tracking down 20 violent offenders, helped located missing and endangered people, located discarded firearms that had been involved in incidents, help discover 20 pounds marijuana, 20 ounces of cocaine, five ounces of meth and 10 ounces heroin. Alli will spend her retirement at home with Smith, his wife, three children and two cats.

Alli was donated to the department by the Myrtle Beach Women’s Club. Smith said the club is donating another dog he will be the handler for soon.