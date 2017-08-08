Local

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responds to electrical fire

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 7:38 PM

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is on scene at Preston’s Restaurant waiting for Santee Cooper, according to a tweet from the department.

According to a second tweet, the fire self-extinguished after the service line burned through.

The original tweet states that “crews [are] standing by with an active electrical fire in the utility lines.”

Check back for more on this breaking story.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

