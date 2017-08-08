North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responds to electrical fire

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is on scene at Preston’s Restaurant waiting for Santee Cooper, according to a tweet from the department.
According to a second tweet, the fire self-extinguished after the service line burned through.
Crews standing by with an active electrical fire in the utility lines running into Preston's Restaurant awaiting Santee Cooper. pic.twitter.com/rfO7w0bMVa— N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) August 8, 2017
The original tweet states that “crews [are] standing by with an active electrical fire in the utility lines.”
Check back for more on this breaking story.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments