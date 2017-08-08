New senior living facility headed to Little River

River Park Senior Living with assisted living and memory care is coming to Little River, located at 3382 S.C. 9.
According to the website, the center will feature 66 units that can hold 80 beds. One bedroom and deluxe suites will be available for private and semi-private accommodations. The center will also include coffee shop areas and outdoor spaces.
The main entrance for the center will be off of S.C. 9, and the center will be located less than a quarter mile from McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
David Little, president of management for the site, said that a dining room, recreation area, media room and workout center could be built within the next two years.
Developers on the project are aiming at breaking ground later this month, and the center is predicted to open in summer 2018.
Those interested in the center can visit the website or call 877-676-5660.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
