Phil Masturzo MCT
Phil Masturzo MCT

Local

New senior living facility headed to Little River

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 6:31 PM

River Park Senior Living with assisted living and memory care is coming to Little River, located at 3382 S.C. 9.

According to the website, the center will feature 66 units that can hold 80 beds. One bedroom and deluxe suites will be available for private and semi-private accommodations. The center will also include coffee shop areas and outdoor spaces.

The main entrance for the center will be off of S.C. 9, and the center will be located less than a quarter mile from McLeod Seacoast Hospital.

David Little, president of management for the site, said that a dining room, recreation area, media room and workout center could be built within the next two years.

Developers on the project are aiming at breaking ground later this month, and the center is predicted to open in summer 2018.

Those interested in the center can visit the website or call 877-676-5660.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Local police dog celebrates retirement

Local police dog celebrates retirement 1:33

Local police dog celebrates retirement
Slain man's brother struggles to bring him home 1:59

Slain man's brother struggles to bring him home
FBI investigates suspicious package on plane at Myrtle Beach airport 0:13

FBI investigates suspicious package on plane at Myrtle Beach airport

View More Video