This grocery delivery service is bringing 100 jobs to the Grand Strand

Instacart, a national grocery delivery service, is coming to the Grand Strand on August 10, and it is bringing 100 new jobs with it, according to a press release.
The jobs, which will consist of an Instacart shopper, will be responsible for picking up grocery orders and delivering them to the customer within a specified time frame.
Instacart users will virtually pick what groceries they need, adding them to a cart that is sent to the shopper. Users are able to choose the time that is best for them to receive the delivery, ranging from one hour to sevens days, and check out.
The service will deliver to Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Atlantic Beach, Longs, Conway, Little River, Carolina Forest, Surfside Beach, Garden City, Burgess, Litchfield by the Sea and Pawleys Island.
“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Myrtle Beach area,” Sam Donoghue, Instacart general manager, said in a press release. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Expansion into Myrtle Beach gives us an opportunity to expand service in the south Carolina market. We’re also excited to build a world class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible income earning opportunities for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”
Instacart will receive orders for retailers like Costco, CVS, Petco and Publix.
First time users of Instacart can receive $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free first time delivery with the code HIMYRTLE20. The code expires September 12.
The service is also offering customers a free year of Instacart Express membership for a limited time, which includes unlimited, free, same-day deliveries on orders over $35.
According to the Instacart website, jobs with the service offer medical, dental, vision and a 401(k) retirement plan, “take what you need vacation,” 16 weeks maternity leave and eight weeks paternity leave, commuter benefits and an Instacart express membership.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
