S.C. State Representative resigns due to ‘family issues’

State Representative Mike Ryhal, a Republicn who represents Carolina Forest, is set to resign next week, according to a letter presented to House Speaker Jay Lucas.
The resignation is effective beginning August 14.
In the letter Ryhal states, “My choice was not an easy one, but the appropriate one for my family and me. I wish you and the members of the South Carolina House the absolute best as you continue to work, every day, to improve the lives of the people of this great state. I will miss all of you.”
Ryhal is the seventh South Carolina lawmaker to pass away or resign midterm this year.
Ryhal was not immediately available by phone.
