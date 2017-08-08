Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Local

S.C. State Representative resigns due to ‘family issues’

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 3:43 PM

State Representative Mike Ryhal, a Republicn who represents Carolina Forest, is set to resign next week, according to a letter presented to House Speaker Jay Lucas.

The resignation is effective beginning August 14.

In the letter Ryhal states, “My choice was not an easy one, but the appropriate one for my family and me. I wish you and the members of the South Carolina House the absolute best as you continue to work, every day, to improve the lives of the people of this great state. I will miss all of you.”

Ryhal is the seventh South Carolina lawmaker to pass away or resign midterm this year.

Ryhal was not immediately available by phone.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FBI investigates suspicious package on plane at Myrtle Beach airport

FBI investigates suspicious package on plane at Myrtle Beach airport 0:13

FBI investigates suspicious package on plane at Myrtle Beach airport
Craftsman Summer Classic kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center 0:50

Craftsman Summer Classic kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash 2:24

DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash

View More Video