Former North Myrtle Beach official indicted for sexual abuse of a minor

A former North Myrtle Beach official and son of a county councilman has been indicted by a grand jury on four criminal counts involving sexual abuse of a minor.
Harold Gene Worley, Jr., was indicted July 19 on one count each of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old; criminal solicitation of a minor; unlawful neglect of a child; and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Worley is a former member of the North Myrtle Beach planning commission, his father is Horry County Councilman Harold Worley.
The younger Worley was originally arrested in September and charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to court records. He was released on $15,000 bond.
Councilman Worley says the accusation arose as part of a messy divorce.
“It’s just an ugly, hatred-filled divorce,” Worley said. “It’s tough on everybody. But I think a jury will see right through the lies.”
Police reports say that a woman said she witnessed Worley Jr. involved in incidents with children, and that an unnamed victim claimed to have been sexually abused by him.
The victims, whose ages were not listed, were taken to a counselor, where they allegedly mentioned other incidents involving Worley Jr., the report says.
