Socastee witches hosting beach party for solar eclipse

The witches are getting ready for the total solar eclipse on August 21.
Bri An Lasair, a self-described witch, operates Labyrinth Walking, a soul-centered store for practitioners of metaphysics in Socastee Plaza.
“The simplest way to put it is witchcraft is prayer with props,” she said. “It’s the act of using energy and using it to manifest the things that you want or that you need or that are important to you. It may or may not have a religious component to it.”
For witches, the sun is important for charging different healing stones. According to Lasair, each stone vibrates at a different rate at a molecular level and affect people in different ways, such as helping people with illness or attracting wealth and prosperity.
The total solar eclipse shows the sun “dying” and then being “reborn,” which provides and opportunity for people to start new things and lay other things to rest, she explained.
“With any eclipse, whether it’s lunar or solar, it’s actually great for new beginnings, cutting old ties, setting goals,” Lasair said. “It’s also good for abundance, prosperity, bringing new things in.”
“It’ll affect the whole population whether they realize it or not,” she said.
Labyrinth Walking is hosting an eclipse party at Myrtle Beach state park and plan to hold a ritual to mark the event.
“In ritual, you would write down all things you feel are holding you back; or all the things you feel you maybe have negative emotions about, or make you feel kind of bitter or just unhappy,” Lasair said. “After you write them down, you would take a moment, really meditate on them and then imaging your life without them. Once you have that image in your head, you burn the paper. Because now you have something physical to let go of.”
Michael Weisenburg, the reference and instruction librarian for the urban department of rare books and special collections at the University of South Carolina, said that most of what has happened in the 20th century Wicca movement has focused on positive re-generative magic.
“It’s usually not people practicing like dark magic, or like abusive or black magic, or voodoo or anything like that,” he said. “So for them, I would assume that they’re going to do something similar to what I said earlier in our conversation that it’s this re-birthing sort of moment. This sort of threshold experience that people can cross together and have a new beginning or a new start.”
If you go
Labyrinth Walking will host their viewing party at the Myrtle Beach State Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at shelter 001. Eclipse glasses will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a food dish for everyone to share, and representations of anything they want to let go of or work on in their life.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments