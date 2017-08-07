You’re going to need that umbrella. Slow-moving front set to bring high risk of flooding

You’re going to need that umbrella this week and you might want to dig out those galoshes, too.
Horry and Georgetown counties are predicted to be in for some heavy rain and flooding as a nasty front lumbers in to stay for a while.
“Flooding from slow-moving storms producing heavy rain is the biggest threat,” Terry Lebo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina, noted in his weekly briefing. “(The) highest chances for flooding will be Tuesday into Wednesday with some potential Thursday into Friday.”
I think it's safe to say it;s going to storm in Surfside very soon! #scwx pic.twitter.com/j7CrzLiDtH— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) August 7, 2017
Forecasters predict a high potential for flooding in northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina under the stalled front.
“Severe potential is limited,” Lebo noted. “However, severe weather cannot be ruled out. Damaging wind is the main threat.”
Lebo said that the most significant flooding threat will be on Tuesday and possibly Thursday.
“(A) front stalled in the area and deep tropical moisture will lead to slow moving, heavy-rain producing showers and thunderstorms with increased flooding potential” Tuesday into Wednesday, Lebo noted.
As the first full weekend of August 2017 comes to an end, here's a look at the week ahead! https://t.co/za8JOq4OJi #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/gMoVhi4cAc— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 6, 2017
“(A) weak front lifts back into the region on Thursday with (a) very moist air mass in place,” he added. “Another round of slow moving, heavy-rain producing showers and thunderstorms will be possible” Thursday into Friday night.
Temperatures are predicted to remain “near to slightly below normal,” he said.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments