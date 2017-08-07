Five deaths to one: How fewer people have died in the waters off Myrtle Beach this year

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Craftsman Summer Classic kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Pause 1:52 Police: 'Suicidal' suspect dead after officer-involved shooting 1:19 Where can you see the eclipse? 1:26 How long will the eclipse last? 2:12 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.5 0:45 What is an eclipse? 2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse? 1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.6 1:18 Airbnb users on the rise in Columbia for solar eclipse travelers 2:24 DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email More than 100 beachgoers linked arms to form a human chain after a lifeguard reported a missing child in the ocean near 75th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Monday, July 24, 2017. The search consisted of Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue crews, jet skis, a drone and calls to passing banner planes. After 40 minutes the search was suspended. Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said no one was reported missing. He said a lifeguard saw a group get knocked over by a wave and thought one of the people in the group was not there when the people walked from the ocean. Evans said the group had dispersed and no one reported a missing person.

More than 100 beachgoers linked arms to form a human chain after a lifeguard reported a missing child in the ocean near 75th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Monday, July 24, 2017. The search consisted of Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue crews, jet skis, a drone and calls to passing banner planes. After 40 minutes the search was suspended. Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said no one was reported missing. He said a lifeguard saw a group get knocked over by a wave and thought one of the people in the group was not there when the people walked from the ocean. Evans said the group had dispersed and no one reported a missing person.