Five injured, two airlifted from S.C. Highway 9 wreck

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 06, 2017 5:08 PM

A wreck on S.C. Highway 9, originally reported to involve three vehicles and a possible entrapment, sent five people to local hospitals, two with serious injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Rescue crews responded to the wreck that involved two cars and no entrapment on S.C. 9 near Pinckney Road shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

HCFR reported that two helicopters were called in to airlift two victims with critical injuries to a nearby hospital, in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

The department reported that three others with non-critical injuries were transported from the scene by ground crews.

Additional medics and support were called in from neighboring Columbus County, according to the tweet..

“This was my mom and her 3 sisters on way home from a beach trip,” Penny Hall tweeted, in response to HCFR. She asked for prayers for her family.

