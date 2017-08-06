Local

Helicopters, additional medics called to 3-car wreck on S.C. Highway 9

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 06, 2017 1:34 PM

A three-vehicle wreck with multiple injuries has been reported on S.C. Highway 9 near Pinckney Road.

Horry County Fire Rescue reported that crews were on scene of a three-car crash involving “multiple victims” shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

The department says two helicopters and multiple medics have been called to the scene.

The wreck also involves a reported entrapment, according to an HCFR tweet.

Check back for more details on this breaking news story.

