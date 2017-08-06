Helicopters, additional medics called to 3-car wreck on S.C. Highway 9

A three-vehicle wreck with multiple injuries has been reported on S.C. Highway 9 near Pinckney Road.
Horry County Fire Rescue reported that crews were on scene of a three-car crash involving “multiple victims” shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
@hcfirerescue on scene Hwy 9 & Pinckney Rd. Report of 3 vehicle crash-entrapment reported. Addn medics and helo requested multiple patients— Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 6, 2017
The department says two helicopters and multiple medics have been called to the scene.
@hcfirerescue UPDATE HWY 9 CRASH-2nd Helicopter and resources from Columbus County requested. Multiple patients. Still an active incident.— Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 6, 2017
The wreck also involves a reported entrapment, according to an HCFR tweet.
