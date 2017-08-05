Pet spa, dog park, bike share program all features of coming Carolina Forest apartments

A new apartment complex is coming to Carolina Forest, located on Hinson Drive.
Mosby will bring 332 units to the area, filled with stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, granite countertops, tile backsplashes in the kitchen and washers and dryers in each apartment homes, according to a press release.
The development will have 10 apartment buildings that will be located along a 12-acre lake, making water views an option for the majority of the units.
The community will include an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse that will house a 24-hour fitness center, a child’s activity room, yoga space, a game room and a lounge. Wi-fi will be available throughout the building.
Outside of the clubhouse, a dock with kayak and canoe storage will be available, as well as a saltwater pool, a dog park, an outdoor kitchen, nature trails, electric vehicle charging stations and a pool cabana with a fireplace.
The site is located within walking distance of a Lowes Foods and a McLeod Health campus.
Other amenities also include a pet spa, a resident bicycle share program, a 24/7 automated package storage system and on-site recycling.
“Strong market fundamentals, project programing, and location make Mosby an excellent opportunity for our entrance into the Myrtle Beach market,” Austin Knapp, a partner with Middleburg, the owner of the complex, said in the release.
Construction on the site is is expected to begin in December 2017, the release states. Pre-leasing will begin summer 2018.
It is not clear at this time how much units will cost per month.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
