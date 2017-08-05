Love at first sight: Couple marries after meeting at Conway rehabilitation center

It’s never too late to find love.
At least that’s what Maureen Micke, 77, and Roger Osborne, 70, both residents of Compass Post Acute Rehabilitation in Conway found out.
The couple, who met at the center, recently married after a three-month long courtship.
“I first saw Maureen when I arrived at Compass back in March this year,” Osborne said. “The minute I saw her I knew I was in love.”
According to Osborne, it took him three days to get up the courage to talk to her in the dining room.
“He seemed very nice but had a devilish smile,” Micke remembered about her first time meeting Osborne.
After that, the couple was always together, talking and holding hands, and even spending time together during various outings.
During an outing to a local lake, Osborne decided to pop the question.
“With the lake as the backdrop and an audience of residents and staff, Osborne proposed to Micke,” a release from the center states. “She accepted.”
On July 8, exactly five weeks after their engagement, Micke donned a white dress with a blue scarf around her neck, and prepared to walk down the aisle to Osborne.
“It was a simple ceremony outside in the courtyard at Compass, followed by a small reception in the dining room,” the couple said. “When we went to feed each other cake, we both smooshed it in each others faces. Troublemakers, I suppose.”
Both Micke and Osborne were able to share their special day with the people that they love. Micke’s daughter and grand-daughter attended the wedding, and Osborne’s best friend was there to see him tie the knot.
“Never in a million years [did we expect to find love], but age is just a number,” the couple said. “You are never too old to find love.”
The couple now shares a room at the center, and even attends physical therapy sessions together.
“We love each other so much and take care of each other every day,” the couple said.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments