Myrtle Beach looking for missing 19-year-old

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 19-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from since July, according to a police report.
Police answered a call on July 13 about a missing person and were told that Branson Jimmy Cockrell called his foster mother the evening of July 12 and said that “God wasn’t answering his prayers,” the report states. He told her he loved her and said his goodbyes, police said.
The woman reporting this to police said he hasn’t been heard from since then.
Cockrell is a white male, standing about 5’08 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.
Authorities checked local hospitals, jails, and shelters for Cockrell, but none said they’d seen him. Officers visited a Kings Highway restaurant where he worked, and his employer said he quit there about two weeks ago.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
