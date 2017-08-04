Local

New Myrtle Beach hotel development to resume work after temporary ‘Stop Work Order’

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 04, 2017 7:56 PM

Work is set to resume on the new Residence Inn Marriott at 26th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach after a ‘Stop Work Order’ was issued for the site on Thursday.

The order, which was issued after site plans showed that the development would exceed 139 feet, a violation of the Federal Aviation Administrations’ (FAA) federal code and regulation, was reversed Friday afternoon.

The FAA rules that 139 feet is “the maximum that doesn’t require a ‘no hazard’ finding” for aircraft, according to Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.

With the approval from the FAA, a development can exceed that height.

“The building official finds that FAA approval is necessary and required information in order for the permit to remain valid,” the ‘Stop Work Order’ states.

According to Kruea, the developer agreed that the height cannot exceed 139 feet until receiving FAA approval, reversing the order.

“The FAA’s public comment period runs until mid-September, but the contractor doesn’t expect to reach that height (139 feet) until November,” Kruea said. “The developer awaits the FAA’s ultimate decision. Until then, construction can resume, up to the 139-foot level.”

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Craftsman Summer Classic kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Craftsman Summer Classic kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center 0:50

Craftsman Summer Classic kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash 2:24

DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash
Divers search for fossils in Waccamaw River 1:41

Divers search for fossils in Waccamaw River

View More Video