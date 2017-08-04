Drug investigation leads to arrest of 10 Myrtle Beach residents

The 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, along with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people in connection with illegal drug activity, issuing 27 arrest warrants, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials conducted the drug interdiction operation after receiving complainants from community members about possible illegal drug activity. Throughout the investigation officials received search warrants, one on Pine Drive in Myrtle Beach and one at an apartment in Cape Landing Apartments.
Wayne Jordan Hicks, 19, Jacob Taylor Hicks, 18, Joshua Tyler Hicks, 18, Edward Patrick Kidd, 51, Brandon Michael Long, 36, Carla Michelle Snuggs, 36, Kayli Layne Watts, 18, John Michael Hardwick, 20, Parker Kensey Weatherspoon, 17 and Amber Ray Lees, 18, all of Myrtle Beach were arrested Friday after agents seized almost $2,000 in cash, three handguns, about two grams of heroin, one gram of crack cocaine, a small indoor marijuana grow with one plant and 363 grams of marijuana, the release states.
The drugs seized valued around $5,040.
Wayne Jordan Hicks, Jacob Taylor Hicks, Joshua Tyler Hicks, Kidd, Long and Watts were charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.
Weatherspoon and Lees were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Snuggs was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, second offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense.
Hardwick was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, distribution of marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Drug Enforcement Unit at 843-488-4351 or the Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 843-915-5450.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
