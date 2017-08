The Craftsmen Summer Classic in underway at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center with more than 200 exhibitors selling their artwork and crafts.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 per Adult, $1 per Child (6-12) and Under 6 Free.