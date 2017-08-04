Previously declined shopping center now on its way to Myrtle Beach

Site plans and the footprint for a new retail center located at 21st Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass were finally approved by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday afternoon, after the initial design was not approved in late May.
The center, owned by Burroughs & Chapin, already has a few tenants for the site, including Burlington, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Hobby Lobby. In the plans for the site, five big-box stores will be built along with two spots for restaurants and independent retail spots.
“You’ve moved miles down from what [you’ve previously presented],” board member Larry Bragg said during the meeting.
During the meeting in May, board members stated that the design reminded them of a 1980’s strip center that did not present a ‘wow’ factor.
Plans submitted on Thursday resembled a ‘comfortable southern living style,’ with window boxes for plants and benches, offering a welcoming environment.
Representatives from Burroughs & Chapin and designer LS3P will have to appear in front of the board once again in order to have each individual building design approved as well as lighting and landscaping.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments