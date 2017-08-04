Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Beach renourishment work restarts in Surfside Beach

By Chloe Johnson

cjohnson@thesunnews.com

August 04, 2017 11:20 AM

After a nine-day delay, the beach renourishment project in Surfside Beach has restarted.

Contractors are working at full speed once again Friday morning after a mechanical issue put their work on pause, according to Town Administrator Micki Fellner.

Updates on the town’s Facebook page said contractors finished replacing ruptured hoses on Thursday after issues with booster pumps at the pumping station offshore.

The project, which is run by the Army Corps of Engineers, stalled on July 26 due to mechanical issues

Beach renourishment work pumps sand back into the beach from the ocean floor. Erosion and events like hurricanes suck sand off the beach and deposit it in near-shore sandbars.

Surfside is the first section of Horry County beaches to begin the renourishment process. Progress on the project can be tracked online at http://arcg.is/2vtOO2X.

Additional renourishment work in North Myrtle Beach is expected to begin in mid-September and finish in November. Garden City, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle beach were granted emergency federal funding for the work in March because of significant erosion during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Myrtle Beach, which does not yet have a scheduled start date for its renourishment, secured its final funding for the project in May.

Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ

