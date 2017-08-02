More short-term rentals could be headed to Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission discussed the idea of allowing short-term rentals at 604 5th Ave. South at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Lakeville Villas would bring around 120 units to the area if approved, as well as various amenities, and is located near Family Kingdom Amusement Park.
During the meeting, members discussed the problem of allowing more short-term rentals in the area, which are rented by day, while the shortest length of a long-term rental is 90 days.
Typically, short-term rentals are not allowed outside of high-density areas.
While a decision on whether to approve the development or not was not reached at Tuesday’s meeting, work on the first building has already begun. If members do decide to allow the development as only long-term rentals, construction already completed will not be affected.
