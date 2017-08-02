Georgetown County man charged with health care fraud

A Georgetown County man is charged with health care fraud Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from United States attorney Beth Drake.
Cameron Banks, also known as Reggie Staggers, 32, was charged with a seven count federal indictment with health care fraud, which is in connection with an alleged plan to “submit fraudulent loan applications for dental services,” the report states.
The maximum penalty that Banks could serve is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
