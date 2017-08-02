The Market Common
Want to live near The Market Common? A new subdivision may make it possible

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

August 02, 2017 3:26 PM

A new subdivision near The Market Common was approved at a Myrtle Beach Planning Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The division, located along Farrow Parkway, Howard Avenue and Iris Street, will consist of 62 lots, with single-family homes located along the perimeter of the lot, and townhouses in the center.

The single-family homes will have garages, while the townhouses will have street parking. Storage sheds will be offered to residents living in the townhouses.

Despite the storage sheds, members expressed concerns regarding storage in the townhouses, and whether or not there was enough room for real-life amenities.

Other concerns raised during the meeting include where trash receptacles for the community will be located and where foliage will be placed.

Developers will have to go in front of the commission once again to address these issues before work can begin. Single-family homes will have to be approved by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.

While the community is not considered a walking community, the site is still walkable to restaurants and entertainment.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

