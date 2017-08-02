Be aware, new four-way stop coming to Myrtle Beach intersection

The intersection at Fred Nash Boulevard and Shetland Lane will become a four-way stop beginning Aug. 14, and parking will be eliminated in some spots.
Stop signs already are in place on the short stretch of road turning off Highway 17 Bypass and on Shetland Lane.
The new changes means that traffic on Fred Nash Boulevard will have to stop before proceeding, or turning onto the bypass or Shetland Lane.
The S.C. Transportation Department determined the additional stop signs were needed after an unnamed resident requested a traffic safety study, said Shannon Welch, the agency’s maintenance engineer in Conway.
“Our assessment determined that an all-way stop would be beneficial based on prevailing traffic patterns and roadway conditions,” Welch said.
“In addition, parking would be restricted along the north approach of Fred Nash Boulevard to help assure that visibility is maintained,” Welch said.
A sign warning about the upcoming traffic pattern changes has been posted at the intersection, and flashing lights on Fred Nash Boulevard as well as Shetland Lane will warn drivers about the approaching stop.
The flashing lights will be removed after six weeks, Welch said.
“That’s just to let people know, look, there’s a change here. It’s just something to alert motorists,” Welch said.
Joe Miller, owner of Joe’s Diner by the Airport, said he was unaware of the traffic pattern change until he noticed a warning sign posted at the intersection Wednesday morning.
The last time the state transportation department altered traffic there in 2015 — to build a new entrance way into Walmart and to close off the Highway 17 Bypass median to prevent left-hand turns from the frontage road —it temporarily crippled the diner business.
“Business went down 60 percent overnight,” Miller said.
The restaurant, which is packed on weekends, has survived he said because his customers are loyal.
“I’m very grateful,” Miller said.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
