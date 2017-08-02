Market Common resident enters Myrtle Beach mayoral race

Ed Carey, a resident of The Market Common, said Wednesday he intends to run for mayor of Myrtle Beach.
Carey, 59, is a construction management consultant, and worked with one of the builders that helped construct The Market Common on the site of the former Air Force base. He has lived in the Myrtle Beach area since 2006.
“The organization we’ve got and the way things are managed in this town, they’re just not working,” Carey said. “You can see downtown, a lot of things are not working.”
Carey suggested restructuring the city’s Downtown Redevelopment Corp., Community Appearance Board and planning department to make development easier.
“I think there’s too many roadblocks for development, and the current city is trying to pick the winners and losers,” Carey said.
He said the city should institute single-member districts for at least some seats on city council. Currently, all six members of city council are at-large, meaning they represent the entire city, instead of specific neighborhoods. Carey also suggested limits of two terms — or eight years — for all members of city council and the mayor.
Carey had not filed a campaign fundraising disclosure Wednesday. Candidates are not required to file until they raise or spend $500.
Carey is the fourth person to say he will run for the mayor’s seat. Incumbent John Rhodes has confirmed he intends to run for a fourth consecutive term, and former mayor Mark McBride, who was ousted by Rhodes in 2006, said in a Facebook video recently that he also is running for the seat. Brenda Bethune, the majority owner of food and beverage distributor Better Brands, Inc., also said last month she is seeking the office.
City council and mayoral elections are non-partisan. Voters will go to the polls Nov. 7.
