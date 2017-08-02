He was only wearing a diaper when he went missing. He was found safe hours later

An Horry County 2-year-old wearing only a diaper went missing Tuesday night, but was mercifully found safe later that evening, according to tweets from the Horry County Police Department.
Jamison has been safely returned home with no apparent injuries. He is headed to a local hospital for evaluation. TY for the assistance!— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 2, 2017
Authorities said that the boy named Jamison went missing about 6 or 6:30 p.m. near S.C. 378 and urged anyone who found him to call 911.
MISSING: Jamison. 2 years old. Last seen today around 6/630pm near Hwy 378. Only wearing a diaper. If located call 911!— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 2, 2017
Later in the evening, police tweeted that he had been found safe, and was returned home with no apparent injuries; however, he was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to authorities, who thanked everyone who assisted.
