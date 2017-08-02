Jamison - HCPD
Jamison - HCPD

Local

He was only wearing a diaper when he went missing. He was found safe hours later

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 02, 2017 7:07 AM

An Horry County 2-year-old wearing only a diaper went missing Tuesday night, but was mercifully found safe later that evening, according to tweets from the Horry County Police Department.

Authorities said that the boy named Jamison went missing about 6 or 6:30 p.m. near S.C. 378 and urged anyone who found him to call 911.

Later in the evening, police tweeted that he had been found safe, and was returned home with no apparent injuries; however, he was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to authorities, who thanked everyone who assisted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash

DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash 2:24

DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash
Divers search for fossils in Waccamaw River 1:41

Divers search for fossils in Waccamaw River
Monday night shooting at Broadway Station 0:28

Monday night shooting at Broadway Station

View More Video