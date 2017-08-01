Local

Horry County police looking for missing toddler

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 01, 2017 10:27 PM

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing toddler.

The department tweeted that a 2-year-old boy named Jamison was last seen Tuesday around 6 or 6:30 p.m. near Highway 378. Jamison was last seen wearing only a diaper, according to the department’s post.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash

DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash 2:24

DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash
Divers search for fossils in Waccamaw River 1:41

Divers search for fossils in Waccamaw River
Monday night shooting at Broadway Station 0:28

Monday night shooting at Broadway Station

View More Video