Horry County police looking for missing toddler

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing toddler.
MISSING: Jamison. 2 years old. Last seen today around 6/630pm near Hwy 378. Only wearing a diaper. If located call 911!— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 2, 2017
PLEASE RT! pic.twitter.com/Ug6rfJvZrs
The department tweeted that a 2-year-old boy named Jamison was last seen Tuesday around 6 or 6:30 p.m. near Highway 378. Jamison was last seen wearing only a diaper, according to the department’s post.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.
Comments