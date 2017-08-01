Outdoors chain announces grand opening for new North Myrtle Beach location

West Marine – a store chain specializing in boating, fishing and other outdoor products – has announced its two-day grand opening event for the new North Myrtle Beach location, according to a press release.
On Aug. 26 and 27 guests can enjoy complimentary food and drinks, BlueFuture Kids Zone activities, vendors, giveaways, prizes and more.
The first 100 guests each day will receive a free bucket with a West Marine mystery gift card that will value from $5-$100.
The 10,000-square-foot store, located at 1288 U.S. 17 North, will offer many products pertaining to fishing, cruising, paddling, sailing and boating.
“North Myrtle Beach has more than 60 miles of pristine ocean frontage and is a favorite destination for 14 million visitors annually,” store manager Katie Lanagan said in the release. “We’re in the perfect position to help everyone – from novices to experts – enjoy our unique local landscape.”
Below is a time line of events for the grand opening.
- August 26 from 8 a.m. - Ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Mayor Marilyn Hartley and the Student Angler League Tournament Trail
- August 26 from 1 p.m. - Celebrity book signing featuring Chef Logan Walker who was featured on the Food Network show ‘Chopped Junior’
- August 26-27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Local TV celebrity meet and greet featuring Wade Long of “Longshot TV”
- August 26-27 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Free Low Country boil by Unique Southern Eats
In addition to these events, West Marine will be participating in a local charity giveback where 10 percent of the weekend’s sales, up to $5,000, will support Surf Dreams, the Student Angler League Tournament Trail and West Marine’s BlueFuture, which provides funding to nonprofits that give people access to the water.
On Aug. 26 events will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Aug. 27 events will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The store is part of the final phase of the development of Coastal North Town Center. The development currently includes Panera Bread, HomeGoods, Burlington Coat Factory and Burkes.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
