Georgetown coroner asking for assistance in finding deceased bicyclist’s family

James Davis, 65, from Shetland Lane in Myrtle Beach has been identified as the man killed while riding his bicycle in Murrells Inlet Sunday night, accoring Georgetown County coroner Kenneth Johnson.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Davis’ family. Anybody with any information on the family can call the coroner’s office at 843-545-3056.

The accident occurred at the intersection of S.C. 17 and Bellamy Road when a 2015 Mini Cooper allegedly hit Davis.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was not injured in the wreck.

