Two sent to hospital after boat, jet ski collide in Little River

A boat and a jet ski collided in Little River Tuesday afternoon, according to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
According to the the tweet, two people were transported to the hospital.
1:30pm @hcfirerescue 4498 Waterfront Ave-Little River-Report of accident between boat and jet ski-Patients out of water-2 were transported— Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 1, 2017
According to Cpt. Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, they both sustained non-life threatening injuries.
“We did not have to put resources in the water,” Nugent said.
At this time everyone is out of the water.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments