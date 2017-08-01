Local

Two sent to hospital after boat, jet ski collide in Little River

By Megan Tomasic

August 01, 2017 3:51 PM

A boat and a jet ski collided in Little River Tuesday afternoon, according to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

According to the the tweet, two people were transported to the hospital.

According to Cpt. Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, they both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“We did not have to put resources in the water,” Nugent said.

At this time everyone is out of the water.

