One killed, one in critical condition after Conway wreck

Crews responded to a single-car collision that involved one ejection and left one trapped when a car overturned in Conway Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened near 921 Oglethorpe Drive, according to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue.

A vehicle was traveling east on Dunn Short Cut Road, ran off the road and overturned several times, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and as a result, was ejected and killed, Collins added.

The passenger was wearing a seat belt and was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center with injuries.

@hcfirerescue and Conway Fire working a vehicle crash at 921 OGLETHORPE DR. 1 ejected, 1 trapped. pic.twitter.com/5Kg7T6UEOz — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 1, 2017

Family and friends of the victims were also at the scene, crying as they surveyed the wreckage that took the life of the driver, who was a young Conway man.

Family members say Christopher Bryant was killed after he lost control of the car he was driving with his girlfriend, who is considered to be in critical condition.

According to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, Bryant was 23 years old.

The car came to rest in the backyard of a home Oglethorpe Drive.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.