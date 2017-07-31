Here’s a complete list of everything that’s tax-free and not tax-free this weekend

Don’t want to pay sales tax?
This weekend was made for you.
South Carolinian 2017 sales tax holiday is August 4 - 6.
The 6 percent sales tax normally charged will be waived for select items during the weekend.
According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million in past years.
But not everything is tax-free.
Clothing items such as bras, shoes, sports uniforms, skates and underwear will be tax-free. So will back-to-school items like book bags, calculators, pens, notebooks and computers.
Items such as jewelery, cosmetics and watches will not be tax-free.
A complete list of tax-exempt and non-exempt items is provided by the Department of Revenue at https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend. Exempt items have no sales tax.
