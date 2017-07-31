Passengers on a fishing boat received quite the surprise earlier this month when a massive mako shark jumped aboard and became stuck. The incident happened off the coast of Long Island on July 6, according to Newsflare. Newsflare
Shark surprises crew when it jumps on fishing boat

From staff reports

July 31, 2017 6:10 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.

Passengers on a fishing boat received quite the surprise earlier this month when a massive mako shark jumped aboard and became stuck. The incident happened off the coast of Long Island on July 6, according to Newsflare.

Video shows the shark thrashing and twisting underneath the boat’s guard rail in an attempt to free itself. It also bites the rail several times and bloodies its mouth.

“He jumped on the boat! Oh my god,” one person is heard screaming. Eventually, the fishermen were able to cut the shark free before it falls into the water and swims away.

