Indecent exposure in the ocean lands man in MB jail

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly fondling and sexually exposing himself on the beach near 19th Avenue South, according to a report filed by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Chad Michael Busto, 37, was initially charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after yelling obscenities at a bystander. A warrant is also being pursued for charges of indecent exposure.
Witnesses told police that Busto was acting “crazy, like he was on drugs,” -- that he was shadow boxing and “jumping around in an odd manner on the beach.”
Witnesses said they watched Busto for about an hour because of his strange behavior, and that he fondled, then exposed his genitals while squating in the ocean. It was at that point the man was confronted by a beach-goer about the behavior, the police report said.
