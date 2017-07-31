Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida coast

Tropical Storm Emily has formed off of the Florida coast and is expected to head northeast over the Atlantic this week.
The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Emily as it swirled just west of Tampa Bay, Fla. The storm formed along a stalled cold front and is expected to continue moving east across Florida Monday and then northeast over the Atlantic, said Reid Hawkins, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
“The storm wind field is small and is expected to remain well off our coast,” Hawkins said. “The only impact will be an increase in seas by mid-week.”
Check back for more on this story.
Comments