Bicyclist hit and killed in Murrells Inlet crash

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

July 31, 2017 5:47 AM

A person riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car in Murrells Inlet Sunday night.

The crash happened on U.S. 17 Bypass around 10:05 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Mini Cooper reportedly hit the bicyclist as both were heading south near Bellamy Avenue, Lance Cpl. Southern added.

The bicyclist died on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said. The driver of the Mini Cooper was not injured in the crash.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released yet.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

